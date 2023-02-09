The 1975 frontman has thrown his two cents into the age-old debate surrounding whether Oasis should get back together and said that they need to “grow up”.

During an interview on Q With Tom Power, the English singer told the host that he is a fan of Oasis, and would love for Liam and Noel Gallagher to reform the band.

“What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard [fight] with your brother?” He said.

“[They could be] dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, [but not] acting like they’re in their 20s.They need to grow up.”

“They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”

Oasis disbanded in 2009 after a very public and bitter feud between brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. The pair supposedly made peace a few years ago, but the band has never gotten back together.

Every year since they sensationally broke up, there have been whispers about Oasis possibly getting back together again, despite the brother’s various feuds over the years.

And, while Noel has ruled out the idea of Oasis reuniting, it seems that his brother Liam hasn’t.

“I’d love Oasis to get back together,” Liam said in an interview with The Times in February last year. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing (my solo career).”

Liam added: “We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.” The ‘Wonderwall’ singer also revealed that he thought his brother acts “like he’s been abducted.”

“But you know I love him,” he said. “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.