The 2021 Gold Coast Music Awards winners have been announced, with stellar talent triumphing in all ten categories.

The ceremony took place earlier today, September 4th, at Home of the Arts (HOTA), and the event was live-streamed to thousands of viewers around Australia.

Singer-songwriter Beckah Amani, a first-time nominee, had double the reason to celebrate, having won Song of the Year for her single ‘STANDARDS’, while the song’s Triple j and NIDA-supported clip also won Video of the Year.

“STANDARDS is my most vulnerable work,” she said. “Turning this reflective poem into a song and releasing it was both liberating and important for me and my people, and the recognition today is super encouraging as an emerging artist.”

Australian/Fijian hip hop star Jesswar was named Breakout Artist of the Year after a packed 2021 of releases and tours.

The top honour went to ARIA chart topping country star Casey Barnes, who successfully defended his Artist of the Year title in the face of some strong competition.

“The last two years have been pretty tough but we’ve also worked harder than ever as a team, so it’s nice to have that recognised and to get together as an industry and celebrate. Amy, I’m coming for you!” Barnes joked, referencing Amy Shark’s Hall of Fame status after her three consecutive Artist of the Year triumphs.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Other awards went to surf rockers Peach Fur, for Live Act of the year, and producer Scott French, for Musician of the Year. Karl S. Williams, meanwhile, earned Release of the Year for the soulful blues record Lifeblood, while Mo’s Desert Clubhouse won Venue of the Year.

The career-defining Gold Coast Music Prize went to alternative rock band Selve, providing them with 12-months of performance, media, and mentorship opportunities.

You can rewatch this year’s awards ceremony livestream here.

Listen to ‘STANDARDS’ by Beckah Amani: