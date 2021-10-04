Someone asked the singer from All That Remains his opinion on the current state of the world and he gave it both barrels with his answer.

The heavy metal band’s frontman Phil Labonte was appearing on an episode of The Chad Prather Show (a show that airs through the conservative media group Blaze Media). When asked what he thought about his home country these days, Labonte certainly had a lot to say, as per Blabbermouth. “There’s an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history,” he said.

“And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with – essentially, it’s just the most slanderous attacks. If you say ‘I’m for this’, someone will always say, ‘Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people’, or whatever.”

Labonte then brought up the consistent name calling heard in U.S. politics. “Get used to the name calling, because it’s not about whether or not it’s true; it’s about if they can convince other people that you’re this bad thing.

And that’s what they did with (former U.S. president) Donald Trump. Now, Donald Trump gave them a whole lot material to work with, but someone like (Florida governor) Ron DeSantis, who, I’m not super familiar with his history, but I assume a JAG officer doesn’t have those kind of skeletons in his closet. I assume there’s no Stormy Daniels looking to hit up Ron DeSantis.”

Check out Phil Labonte’s full interview:

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Labonte decided to reference Metallica’s Kirk Hammett to try and hammer home his point. “I remember, and I don’t wanna sound like I’m criticising this man because I’m a huge fan of him, but I remember in the 90’s, Kirk Hammett, the guitar player from Metallica, on the DVD or video (documentary) that they put out, A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica, he called (right-wing firebrand) Pat Buchanan a Nazi.

And back then I didn’t think anything of it. But then now, to think back, it’s, like, this narrative of conservatives being Nazis or being the most detestable thing that you can comp with, it’s not new; it’s been going on forever and ever and ever, and I think that it’s a bad thing.”

Labonte finished up by discussing the infamous Capitol Hill riot from the start of this year, claiming that the horrific event has been improperly labeled.

The idea that it was an insurrection is probably one of the most ridiculous ideas that I’ve ever been presented with,” he said. “On January 6th, I was watching it on the Internet, and I was just, like, ‘Man…’ There have been bombs that have gone off in the Capitol; that’s actually happened in the 80’s.

So the idea that this was some kind of dramatic thing…The politicians did exactly what they intended to do in the same room on the same day. It was not an insurrection. That’s not how insurrections end up.”

All That Remains’ last album came out in 2018: Victim of the New Disease came in at number 154 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Two Weeks’ by All That Remains: