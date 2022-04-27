The Avalanches and Kacey Musgraves are in the studio together and naturally that’s got fans intrigued about the possibility of a collaboration.

Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi shared a picture of themselves alongside the country star on social media. “Sound Emporium Studios Nashville with the incredible @KaceyMusgraves,” was all they captioned the post.

Fans were understandably excited. “Really hoping this means another record is in the works,” commented one. “Feel free to make a whole album together,” wrote another hopefully. The Kasey Musgraves fan account @KaceyAccess simply commented with a series of watching eye emojis.

It’s been two years since The Avalanches’ last album, We Will Always Love You, became one of the best releases of 2020 (and in this writer’s opinion, one of the best of the last 10 years). There was a four year gap between that album and its predecessor Wildflower; before that there was a massive wait of 16 years for the follow-up to their classic debut Since I Left You.

So while it would be surprising for them to be already preparing their fourth album, perhaps they’re intent on working faster after the slowness of the last few pandemic-era years.

A collaboration with Musgraves is definitely not a surprise from a group that collects phenomenal collaborators like they’re going out of fashion. Just look at the wealth of guest talent that appeared on We Will Always Love You: Blood Orange and MGMT; Denzel Curry and Jamie XX; Karen O and Kurt Vile; even Johnny Marr performed on a track.

It wouldn’t be Musgraves’ first time working with an Australian artist. She lended her stunning vocals to the remix of Troye Sivan’s ‘Easy’ in 2020, which also featured production from Mark Ronson.

So here’s hoping that music from Musgraves and The Avalanches arrives soon. We’ll keep you updated with any official confirmation.

