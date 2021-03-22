Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Fans of The Avalanches are in luck as the beloved duo has announced upcoming live shows in both Sydney and Brisbane.

Presented by Secret Sounds, ‘The Avalanches Live’ tour will see the pair hit the stage at Brisbane’s Riverstage and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in April and March respectively.

The tour is set to be a celebration of their third studio album, We Will Always Love You, which was released in December last year to critical acclaim.

Despite having only dropped a few months ago, the album has already been awarded the prestigious 2020 Australian Music Prize.

It’s safe to say The Avalanches are no strangers to accolades, given their 2000 debut Since I Left You placed in the Top 10 of Pitchfork’s Top 200 Albums of the 2000s and in the Top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Greatest EDM Albums of All Time.

On top of that, 2016’s Wildflower earned them six ARIA nominations, with their latest record no doubt likely to follow suit.

With all this considered, there’s no doubt these upcoming shows will be gigs to remember.

In a recent interview with The Reader, Tony Di Blasi revealed what fans can expect from upcoming The Avalanches gigs.

“This time we’re thinking it’ll be just a two man show just with Robbie [Chater] and myself, and take it back to the art of sampling and how the music is made,” he said.

“We want to deconstruct the songs and build them back up, revealing the layers that make the song. Of course, our main objective is to always try and bring and party. After such a hard year for humanity as a whole, it’ll be so exciting just to go out there and try and make the fans — and ourselves — have the best time ever!”

Tickets to ‘The Avalanches live’ go on sale to the general public from 10 am local time Thursday, March 25th.

THE AVALANCHES LIVE

Friday, April 30th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, May 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Check out ‘Because I’m Me’ by The Avalanches: