Brisbane venue The Brightside will set up a double stage and host a line-up of Aussie Artists this Friday, March 11, and proceeds will be going to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

The extensive line-up will include Brisbane alt-rockers Regurgitator and Phil Jamieson, best known as the lead singer of Grinspoon.

Melbourne band The Fauves will also be attending to bring their 90’s vibe to the benefit.

While some acts are rooted in some post 2000s nostalgia, not every act will be taking us back. Brisbane act Nine Biscuit will be bringing psychedelic rock to the performance. Mich, Please will be bringing some punk to the night, while Sammm. will be giving some indie rock vibes.

Seaside, Slowrip and Square Tugs will also be making their appearances throughout the night.

This isn’t the first time The Brightside will be hosting a Flood Benefit. Last Saturday, March 5, The Brightside held another Flood Reflied show with appearances from Hope D, Asha Jefferies and Flamingo Blonde. DJ sets from Spacey Jane, The Belligerents, Shag Rock, and others were also featured.

The event managed to raise $18,727.61 for GIVIT to buy essential items for victims of the flooding in SE Queensland and Northern NSW.

Tickets to the Brisbane Flood Benefit are on sale now for $56, and all proceeds will be going to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

The Brightside Flood Benefit line-up

Presented by 4ZZZ, The Brightside Brisbane, Social State, consume, OZTIX and Philter.

Friday, 11th March, The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Mitch, Please

Nice Biscuit

Phil Jamieson

Regurgitator

Sammm.

Seaside

Slowrip

Square Tugs

The Fauves

Tickets are on sale now