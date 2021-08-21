The Butlers are one of those bands that simply command your attention from the moment you lay eyes (or ears) on them. It’s unclear whether it’s their suave suit and sneaker combos, or their smooth funk-infused rock sound that has this effect. However, one thing is clear – The Butlers certainly have the ‘it’ factor.

The five-piece band from New Zealand have just released their latest single, ‘WHY ARE WE ALWAYS WAITING’. It’s an infectious mix of jazz and rock with singer Walt Robberds charming vocals slowly rolling over the top. It’s the sort of music that automatically conjures up images of trendy 20-somethings sipping whiskey on the rocks in a painfully cool, dimly lit dive bar.

The boys have previously released two successful EP’s; ‘Fredericks Friends’ and ‘The Halfway House’ and a self-titled album.

The Butlers will be dropping their sophomore album later this year. To celebrate their new single ‘WHY ARE WE ALWAYS WAITING’ and their upcoming album, we say down with the NZ boys for a chat as part of our Get To Know series.

Watch ‘Vodka’s What Your Drinking’ by The Butlers

How did your artist name come about?

Brad: Two of us were the accompaniment to a singer/keys player. Then when the said two went and played on their own the name ‘The Butlers’ stuck. When the band grew out of that and began gaining traction, the very regal name got stickier…and now, I guess we are well travelled from those noble beginnings. Still very much here to lay down a helluva service and the name a good reminder of where it all began.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Brad: It’s band music Grandma! Like the music that made you feel like you could stand up to your parents when you were a kid.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

George: I’ll start with our tune we’ve recently released called ‘WHY ARE WE ALWAYS WAITING.’

“WHY ARE WE ALWAYS WAITING is our debut single off our sophomore album, ‘BASICS.’ We’re releasing Side A of the album in November. Five juicy wee tracks that we’re bloody proud of. I began writing W.A.W.A.W then brought it to Walt when I was living about 100 metres away from him for a couple of months. We pretty much got the words all done in one session, then took it to the rest of the fellas to make the instrumental around it, and the rest is history. The song is essentially about not being able to be yourself around certain groups of people or in a workplace due judgement and tall poppy syndrome which is unfortunately pretty common among New Zealand culture.

Our next track we’re releasing (spoiler alert) is called ‘MY FROWN.’ It’s actually the opening track of Side A, and was written by Jordan about coming out of a rough patch in life. Walt put in the last line “So I walked to your front door.” It topped it off as he actually did walk up to his now partner’s door and his words ‘sorted my shit.’ We’re lined up to release this song at the end of September.

And yes, No Good Nina is about a real person.

What do you love about your hometown?

Brad: Our hometown of Christchurch has been through so much. It still has a load of growing to do but there is a real sense of creativity here across so many platforms that flies under the radar and lives in pockets throughout the city, if you know where to look you can be entertained until your boots are filled.

Career highlight so far?

Brad: Playing a Festival called ‘Party in the Paddock’ in Tasmania. Sun’s setting, barren landscape and the sense of being in the middle of nowhere. The whole band is absolutely ripping in what can only be described as a universal sense of gelling on stage. To back it up we had a random prince on lighting who was phenomenally good and absolutely crushed our lighting show. Was all time.

Fave non-music hobby?

Seeing who can get most offended on a road trip (within the car). Wireless noise cancelling headphones are a blessing in disguise. In all seriousness, we’ve got a fair heap of miles on NZ roads under our belts and have trekked across states in Australia in a van with pretty much non-existent brake pads, and we hardly get sick of each other which really is a testament to our love for each other.

What’s your dream rider?

Brad: Our friends and an endless supply of Hashbrowns. And a half-scoop from A1 Seafoods with garlic salt. Tomato Sauce too if we’re lucky.

Dream music collaboration?

Alex Turner, because he seemingly brings the best out in all that he hears. Like making jewels wearable and clothes tailored.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Halfway through our 20 year plan.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Jordan: Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Kick kick kick, play play play” – Freddy Crabs.

“Play Nina.”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Walt: Statistics – I’m a big stats guy..

