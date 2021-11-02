The Cat Empire will headline the opening night of Bluesfest Byron Bay, as the final performance of the original lineup.

After 20 years together, The Cat Empire are calling it a day.

Not before one last, special performance at Bluesfest Byron Bay, Festival Director Peter Noble OAM announced this morning.

“It’s going to be a magnificent celebration when The Cat Empire play their final ever show Easter Thursday at Bluesfest after 20 years, including an incredible 16 performances at Bluesfest in that time,” he said.

“We always believed they would be a major band, everywhere, when we first saw them play at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, all those years ago, and booked them as a result.”

Noble said it would be interesting to see what everyone from the original lineup does in the future.

“Felix & Ollie have advised they will be launching The Cat Empire II soon … Can’t wait, but meantime… We get to say ‘Goodbye, Goodbye’ before we say ‘Hello, Hello’ again,” he said.

To add to the party atmosphere, Caravãna Sun and Tijuana Cartel have also been announced for the opening night of festivities on Thursday, 14th April 2022.

Other artists announced for the epic five-day Easter long weekend event include Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, The Teskey Brothers, The Living End, Briggs and Baker Boy.

The all-Aussie (and Kiwi) lineup is a result of multiple expansions following two cancellations and rescheduling due to COVID.

Promoters last week announced the festival was approaching 75 percent sold out:

For those who already have tickets to other days of the event, Bluesfest have made Thursday add-on tickets available.

For everyone else, 5-Day season, 3-day Thu-Fri-Sat, and single-day tickets are all on sale now.

Visit www.bluesfest.com.au for lineup updates, festival information, tickets and more.

Watch Bluesfest 2019 Highlights:

Bluesfest 2022 – Lineup

Six60

Hoodoo Gurus

Baker Boy

Renee Geyer

Sam Teskey

Kara Grainger

Jeff Martin Plays The Songs Of Led Zeppelin

Joining:

The Teskey Brothers

Missy Higgins

Diesel

L.A.B

19-Twenty

Fools

Fat Freddy’s Drop

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald

John Williamson

C.W. Stoneking

Rockwiz Live

Joining:

Midnight Oil

Paul Kelly

Jimmy Barnes

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

Pete Murray

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Kate Ceberano

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

The Church

Jon Stevens

Ian Moss

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Russell Morris

Troy Cassar-Daley

Briggs

Tex Perkins

The Man In Black

Hiatus Kaiyote

Kate Miller-Heidke

Weddings Parties Anything

The Black Sorrows

The Bamboos

Chain

Backsliders

Ash Grunwald

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Vika & Linda

Jeff Lang

Nathan Cavaleri

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Kim Churchill

Henry Wagons

JK-47

Garrett Kato

Mama Kin Spender

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

The Buckleys

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Ray Beadle

Pacey, King & Doley

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Hussy Hicks

Roshani

Declan Kelly

Daniel Champagne

Little Georgia

Lambros.

Round Mountain Girls

The Regime

Electric Lemonade

Palm Valley

Byron Busking Competition

+ MORE TBA