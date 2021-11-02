The Cat Empire will headline the opening night of Bluesfest Byron Bay, as the final performance of the original lineup.
After 20 years together, The Cat Empire are calling it a day.
Not before one last, special performance at Bluesfest Byron Bay, Festival Director Peter Noble OAM announced this morning.
“It’s going to be a magnificent celebration when The Cat Empire play their final ever show Easter Thursday at Bluesfest after 20 years, including an incredible 16 performances at Bluesfest in that time,” he said.
“We always believed they would be a major band, everywhere, when we first saw them play at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, all those years ago, and booked them as a result.”
Noble said it would be interesting to see what everyone from the original lineup does in the future.
“Felix & Ollie have advised they will be launching The Cat Empire II soon … Can’t wait, but meantime… We get to say ‘Goodbye, Goodbye’ before we say ‘Hello, Hello’ again,” he said.
To add to the party atmosphere, Caravãna Sun and Tijuana Cartel have also been announced for the opening night of festivities on Thursday, 14th April 2022.
Other artists announced for the epic five-day Easter long weekend event include Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, The Teskey Brothers, The Living End, Briggs and Baker Boy.
The all-Aussie (and Kiwi) lineup is a result of multiple expansions following two cancellations and rescheduling due to COVID.
Promoters last week announced the festival was approaching 75 percent sold out:
For those who already have tickets to other days of the event, Bluesfest have made Thursday add-on tickets available.
For everyone else, 5-Day season, 3-day Thu-Fri-Sat, and single-day tickets are all on sale now.
Visit www.bluesfest.com.au for lineup updates, festival information, tickets and more.
Bluesfest 2022 – Lineup
Six60
Hoodoo Gurus
Baker Boy
Renee Geyer
Sam Teskey
Kara Grainger
Jeff Martin Plays The Songs Of Led Zeppelin
Joining:
The Teskey Brothers
Missy Higgins
Diesel
L.A.B
19-Twenty
Fools
Fat Freddy’s Drop
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald
John Williamson
C.W. Stoneking
Rockwiz Live
Joining:
Midnight Oil
Paul Kelly
Jimmy Barnes
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
Pete Murray
Mark Seymour & The Undertow
Kate Ceberano
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
The Church
Jon Stevens
Ian Moss
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Russell Morris
Troy Cassar-Daley
Briggs
Tex Perkins
The Man In Black
Hiatus Kaiyote
Kate Miller-Heidke
Weddings Parties Anything
The Black Sorrows
The Bamboos
Chain
Backsliders
Ash Grunwald
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Vika & Linda
Jeff Lang
Nathan Cavaleri
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Kim Churchill
Henry Wagons
JK-47
Garrett Kato
Mama Kin Spender
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
The Buckleys
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
Ray Beadle
Pacey, King & Doley
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Hussy Hicks
Roshani
Declan Kelly
Daniel Champagne
Little Georgia
Lambros.
Round Mountain Girls
The Regime
Electric Lemonade
Palm Valley
Byron Busking Competition
+ MORE TBA