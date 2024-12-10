Iconic Aussie indie rock band The Cruel Sea are set to make a return to the stage next year for a special performance at the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne on Saturday, March 8th, 2025. This event is part of the Live at the Gardens series, offering an evening of homegrown hits under the stars.

The Cruel Sea will be joined by fellow Australian artists Mark Seymour & the Undertow, Vika & Linda, and rising indie-alt rockers Loose Content.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment in conjunction with MG Live, this show is a highlight of the March series of Live at the Gardens, set against the stunning backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. Tickets for this event will be available from Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, December 17th at 11am local time, with pre-sales beginning on Monday, December 16th at 10am local time.

Formed in 1987, The Cruel Sea have cemented their place in Australian music history with their genre-blurring sound, led by charismatic frontman Tex Perkins. Their albums The Honeymoon Is Over and Three Legged Dog propelled them to national fame, winning eight ARIA Awards and producing hits like “Better Get a Lawyer”, “Black Stick”, “Just a Man”, and “The Honeymoon Is Over”. Their 1993 album, The Honeymoon Is Over, became a cultural touchstone, remaining in the ARIA album chart for over a year.

This performance coincides with the release of The Cruel Sea’s first album in over 20 years, Straight Into the Sun, launching on March 7th of next year.

The album marks a new chapter in the band’s career, featuring the return of the classic lineup including Tex Perkins, Jim Elliott, Ken Gormly, Dan Rumour, and Matt Walker. Double J expressed excitement about their return, stating, “The Cruel Sea are back, and it feels so right.”

Critics also continue to praise the band’s live shows as “a masterclass in atmosphere and grit,” with Hi Fi Way Live describing their live show as “an elite performance by an all-time great Australian band at the top of their game.”

Other acts heading to Live at the Gardens next year include Groove Armada, who will bring their DJ set to the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne on Sunday, March 9th, 2025.

The Cruel Sea Live at the Gardens 2025

Ticket information: Ticketmaster

Saturday, March 8th

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC