The Hives have confirmed the local acts joining them on their upcoming Australian tour.

The Swedish rockers will kick off the run this July in Fremantle, before playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour supports their newly announced seventh studio album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, due out Friday, August 29.

In Fremantle, The Southern River Band will open the show with their energetic brand of rock. Off the back of last year’s album D.I.Y. and ahead of a new release this September, the band is currently touring Europe with festival stops including Download and Hellfest. Their latest single, “Don’t Take It to Heart”, is out now.

Melbourne’s Split System will join the bill in their hometown. Featuring members of Stiff Richards, Bad//Dreems and No Zu, the band mixes street punk and classic rock. They’ve just wrapped an 18-show European tour and have supported acts like Amyl & The Sniffers and The Murlocs. Recent singles include “Chemicals”, “On the Edge” and “On the Loose”.

For Sydney and Brisbane, Naarm/Melbourne punk trio CLAMM are set to play. Fresh from European festival shows and supports for Ty Segall and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, they released their third album Serious Acts in May. Their music tackles themes of power and identity and has received airplay on Double J, RRR and more.

Final tickets are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/thehives.

The Hives Australian Tour 2025

+ special guests The Southern River Band (Fremantle), Split System (Melbourne) & CLAMM (Sydney/ Brisbane)

Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU and Frontier Touring

Thursday July 17th

Metropolis, Fremantle

Saturday July 19th (SOLD OUT)

The Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday July 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday July 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane