In a heartfelt reveal during his recent Dublin concert, The Kid Laroi officially confirmed his relationship with Canadian pop singer Tate McRae.

As per Billboard, The announcement came during his performance at the 3Arena on Sunday, April 14th, as part of the European leg of his world tour.

The relationship confirmation by Laroi – real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard – ended months of speculation and rumours about the pair’s romantic status. The two 20-year-old singers first sparked dating rumours earlier this year, and have since been seen together on various occasions, including a few dinner dates.

The speculation intensified after McRae’s playful response to a question at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1st, where she hinted at a possible collaboration with Laroi while laughing and covering her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheKidLaroi #1 FanPage (@thekidlaroihub) Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

During the Dublin show, Laroi addressed the audience with a candid request, saying, “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame.”

The crowd’s enthusiastic response was followed by a camera pan to McRae, who was seen giggling and watching the performance from stage left. Laroi playfully added, “If you guys don’t sing this really loud … it’s going to embarrass me.”

Laroi’s tour is in support of his 2023 debut album, The First Time, which featured collaborations with notable artists including BTS’ Jung Kook, Central Cee, and Future.

The debut album followed the Australian rapper’s breakthrough 2020 mixtape, F*ck Love, which was expanded and reissued several times as Laroi’s popularity grew thanks to hits like “Without You”, “Go” (featuring Juice WRLD), and especially “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

Laroi’s album received mostly positive reviews. “Angsty debut has moments of thrilling intensity,” The Guardian wrote.

McRae, meanwhile, released her second studio album, Think Later, last year, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 for the first time.