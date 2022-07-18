During a recent live performance, The Kid Laroi was cheered on by the crowd to take a shoey while performing.
The Kid Laroi recently performed what is known as a shoey during a live performance. A shoey is the act of taking off your shoe, pouring an alcoholic beverage into it, and consuming said alcoholic beverage via your own stinky shoe. It’s not the most pleasant thing and I’m also not exactly sure how drinking from the shoe benefits one’s experience but if you feel enjoyment out of it I’m not going to disparage the practice any further.
The Kid Laroi was clearly spurred on by the crowd’s chants, which can be seen in the video. He then slurps down the shoey and tosses the cartridge into the crowd before moving on to the next song.
Recently, Laroi also made headlines for bringing out The Wiggles for a surprise performance during one of his shows.
“This next guest is the fucking Wiggles,” is not the introduction anyone expected, but the crowd erupted as the colourful-skivvied crew took the stage.
They performed ‘Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’ together, with LAROI at the wheel.
Altogether, they performed three songs as a group, with one fan revealing: “They played 3 songs then gifted him a original guitar .. he was saying it was the most random idea he got in his head one day and they actually went for it.”
Clearly there’s no animosity after the two acts battled it out for the coveted number one spot on this year’s triple j Hottest 100 countdown (which The Wiggles won).
Fans took to Twitter expressing their delight at the turn of events – a far cry from the reaction when the original shows were postponed due to health issues. Then, some annoyed fans suspected LAROI of being “too hungover” to perform.
“I cant believe The Kid Laroi pulled out the Wiggles for his second Melbourne show but we got nothing the first night,” one fan shared.
“Kid Laroi bringing The OG Wiggles on stage was a good come back from cancelling IMO,” wrote another.
“What do you mean The Kid Laroi brought out the Wiggles at his show,” asked another perplexed fan.
“KID LAROI JUST BROUGHT OUT THE WIGGLES. WE JUST MADE MOSH PITS TO THE WIGGLES,” confirmed one fan.
For one fan, the whole night was a rollercoaster: “goes to the kid laroi, drops my phone in the toilet, drops a full cup of beer on the floor and also sees the wiggles live, not sure whether to laugh or cry.”