The Kid Laroi recently performed what is known as a shoey during a live performance. A shoey is the act of taking off your shoe, pouring an alcoholic beverage into it, and consuming said alcoholic beverage via your own stinky shoe. It’s not the most pleasant thing and I’m also not exactly sure how drinking from the shoe benefits one’s experience but if you feel enjoyment out of it I’m not going to disparage the practice any further.

The Kid Laroi was clearly spurred on by the crowd’s chants, which can be seen in the video. He then slurps down the shoey and tosses the cartridge into the crowd before moving on to the next song.

Recently, Laroi also made headlines for bringing out The Wiggles for a surprise performance during one of his shows.

“This next guest is the fucking Wiggles,” is not the introduction anyone expected, but the crowd erupted as the colourful-skivvied crew took the stage.