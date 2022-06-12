After postponing his Melbourne shows due to illness, The Kid LAROI surprised fans at the rescheduled show last night with the collab we didn’t know we needed.

“This next guest is the fucking Wiggles,” is not the introduction anyone expected, but the crowd erupted as the colourful-skivvied crew took the stage.

They performed ‘Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’ together, with LAROI at the wheel.

Watch the video:

All up, they performed three songs together, with one fan revealing: “They played 3 songs then gifted him a original guitar .. he was saying it was the most random idea he got in his head one day and they actually went for it.”

Clearly there’s no animosity after the two acts battled it out for the coveted number one spot on this year’s triple j Hottest 100 countdown (which The Wiggles won).

Fans took to Twitter expressing their delight at the turn of events – a far cry from the reaction when the original shows were postponed due to health issues. Then, some annoyed fans suspected LAROI of being “too hungover” to perform.

“I cant believe The Kid Laroi pulled out the Wiggles for his second Melbourne show but we got nothing the first night,” one fan shared.

“Kid Laroi bringing The OG Wiggles on stage was a good come back from cancelling IMO,” wrote another.

“What do you mean The Kid Laroi brought out the Wiggles at his show,” asked another perplexed fan.

“KID LAROI JUST BROUGHT OUT THE WIGGLES. WE JUST MADE MOSH PITS TO THE WIGGLES,” confirmed one fan.

For one fan, the whole night was a rollercoaster: “goes to the kid laroi, drops my phone in the toilet, drops a full cup of beer on the floor and also sees the wiggles live, not sure whether to laugh or cry.”

The show was LAROI’s second at Rod Laver Arena and the final on the Australian leg of his End of the World Tour.

It just so happened to coincide with a break on The Wiggles’ Superhero Tour, which continues in Bairnsdale on Wednesday 15th June.

They tweeted about the experience late last night: