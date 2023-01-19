The Kid LAROI has released the first single from his new album, The First Time, and the song finds the rapper in a reflective mood.

Sombrely titled ‘I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)’, the song comes accompanied by a music video directed by Julian Klincewicz, which captures LAROI reminiscing about spending time with his family.

In the moodily dark clip, the Aussie artist doesn’t hold back in his verses: “Momma say she drinkin’ to forget/I told my momma ‘Save your son a sip’/Tryna slow my breath and get a grip,” he raps. “I think life is harder than in death/They’re in Heaven, I’m the one that’s left.”

Klincewicz’s video ends with LAROI teasing the release of another new song, ‘Love Again’, which is due out next week.

The single comes after LAROI teased his new era of music last week, taking to social media to announce his upcoming album, The First Time.

“You never forget the first time… the first time you fall in love… the first time you get caught… the first time you feel shame… the first real kiss,” he whispered in the teaser clip.

While the album’s first single is out, there’s still no official release date for the full album, with LAROI only hinting that it will be “coming soon.”

It will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 mixtape F*ck Love, which topped charts around the world, including in his home country and the U.S..

The Kid LAROI has a busy period ahead of him: alongside the release of The First Time, he’s confirmed as one of the performers at this year’s Coachella. He appears on the 2023 lineup alongside stars like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK. LAROI will perform on the Saturday, accompanied by the likes of Rosalía and Charli XCX.

