After a big 2022, The Kid LAROI is starting the new year off by teasing a new era of music.

The Australian rapper took to social media today to announce his album The First Time. In the accompanying 30-second teaser (watch below), LAROI whispers several ‘first time’ things over a collection of moody clips: “You never forget the first time… the first time you fall in love… the first time you get caught… the first time you feel shame… the first real kiss.”

A new song, perhaps titled ‘The First Song’, also plays in the clip, with LAROI revealing more about it in the caption. “NEXT WEEK 1/19… let me know what song you want.. pre save link in bio. I can’t believe we’re finally doing this,” he wrote.

While the first single will be out next Thursday, there’s no official release date for the full album, with LAROI only hinting that it will be “coming soon.” It will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 mixtape F*ck Love, which topped charts around the world, including in his home country and the U.S..

A lot of famous faces responded happily in the comments to the teaser, including Western Sydney drill icons ONEFOUR. “There we go brother,” wrote producer DJ Scheme. “Go crazy my bro,” wrote U.S. rapper Fivio Foreign.

The pair collaborated last year on the song ‘Paris to Tokyo’. That was one of only two songs released by LAROI in 2022, alongside huge hit ‘Thousand Miles’.

The teaser caps a good week for LAROI, with the 19-year-old confirmed as one of the performers at this year’s Coachella. He appears on the 2023 lineup alongside stars like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK. LAROI will perform on the Saturday, accompanied by the likes of Rosalía and Charli XCX.

