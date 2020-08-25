It’s only been a few days since The Killers returned with their luscious, soaring record, Imploding The Mirage, but the band are already cooking up new material for a new album that may see the light of day next year.

In a lengthy feature with NME, the band revealed that they’ve already recorded a brand new album, which they intend to drop in 2021.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” explains frontman Brandon Flowers. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”

Flowers acknowledged that the lack of touring brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic has left him with “a lot of time on my hands.” Though he’s stressed that the forthcoming record won’t be a quar-album.

“I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that,” he explained.

“You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano.

“I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly. Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Fans can rejoice in the knowledge that the next record will certainly arrive before the bands rescheduled stadium shows, “Oh yeah, there will be another album. I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

Check out ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ by The Killers:

The Killers were set to grace Australian shores this November, unfortunately coronavirus had different plans, and the band were forced to postpone their scheduled appearance.

“As so many of us have come to realise during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ‘normal’ is farther along in the future than we initially thought,” the band shared in a statement at the time.

“With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall.

“The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.”