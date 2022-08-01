After quickly selling out a show in the city, The Kooks have added a second Sydney show to their forthcoming Australian tour.

Last month, the English band announced they were bringing their Inside In/Inside Out 15th anniversary tour to Australia in October. Back in 2006, the band’s debut Inside In/Inside Out was a revelation, making The Kooks indie rock darlings with critics and fans alike. The album eventually achieved quadruple platinum status in their home country, and was also certified platinum in Australia.

The Kooks will now celebrate the timelessness of their seminal album by performing it in its entirety on tour, with fans able to hear iconic anthems like ‘She Moves in Her Own Way’ and ‘Ooh La’ live and up close.

After previously confirming dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, the band will now play at Enmore Theatre for a second time on Thursday, October 13th (see full details below). Support will be provided by Aussie rock ‘n rollers The VANNS. Tickets for the new show are on sale now.

The Kooks released their sixth studio album, 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark, on July 22nd. It was the follow-up to 2018’s Let’s Go Sunshine, which reached the Top 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart, their fourth album to achieve the feat.

In a positive review of 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark, Gigwise wrote that the album “does everything you would expect from classic The Kooks, all with a funky, quirky and still, a youthful glow about them, one that will have you floating on cloud nine the entire time.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

The Kooks 2022 Australian Tour

with support from The Vanns

Tickets on sale now

Tuesday, October 4th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 6th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, October 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, October 13th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (NEW SHOW)