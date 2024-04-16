Emerging from the UK music scene, The Last Dinner Party have announced their first-ever Australian tour, set to take place this July.

Following the shock cancellation of this year’s Splendour in the Grass festival, where they were initially booked to play, The Last Dinner Party have opted for a three-date headline tour across major Australian cities.

The tour will commence in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall on July 20th, where they will co-headline with US indie pop band TV Girl. The journey continues to Melbourne’s The Forum on July 22nd and concludes at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on July 23rd. Australian singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow will support the band in Melbourne and Sydney, adding a local flavour to the shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19th at 9am local time. A pre-sale for Secret Sounds subscribers begins on Thursday, April 18th at 9am local time.

This tour supports their highly anticipated debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, which was released in February and has since received widespread critical acclaim.

That came after The Last Dinner Party were awarded the Rising Star Brit Award at the end of last year, and they subsequently won the prestigious BBC Sound of 2024 poll.

The album’s success has firmly catapulted The Last Dinner Party into the spotlight, making this tour a must-see event for fans and new listeners alike.

“The year’s most hyped band totally deliver,” The Guardian declared upon the release of Prelude to Ecstasy. “The five-piece ground their Sparks-like tendency towards excess and musical theatre with consistently well-written songs primed for festival singalongs,” the review added.

The Last Dinner Party 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via lastdinnerparty.com/tickets

Saturday, July 20th*

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, July 22nd**

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, July 23rd**

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

*With TV Girl

**With Tia Gostelow