The Limp Bizkit 2021 renaissance has continued with the official release of ‘Dad Vibes’, the song heard during their incredible Lollapalooza set.

The last couple of years has thrown up a lot of surprising twists but perhaps none were more surprising than the revival of maligned nu metal relics Limp Bizkit. We all thought they’d been left behind in the early 00’s alongside Blockbuster (RIP) and iPods.

Then Limp Bizkit turned up at Lollapalooza with frontman Fred Durst sporting a spectacular new look and everything changed forever. Their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ really plays into their newfound fame with Durst now being a ‘dad fashion’ icon.

The song was played during their Lollapalooza set but on Wednesday, September 29th, the band shared pre-save links and the single artwork (a black-and-white image of Durst from Lollapalooza), before officially releasing it today, as per Loudwire.

“Check out your dad with the swag on the floor / Mama gonna brag when I walk in the door / Y’all ain’t ever seen a gorilla in the mist” and “Dad got the sag in the back with a drip / Come and get a sip (la-di-da)” are some of the most Limp Bizkit lines from the song.

It’s the first official release from the band since 2014’s ‘Endless Slaughter’. That song, alongside 2012’s ‘Lightz (City of Angels)’ and 2013’s ‘Ready to Go’, were supposed to be on Stampede of the Disco Elephants, their long-awaited but never-released sixth studio album.

With the band’s recent renaissance though, perhaps that album will finally see the light of day soon enough. As Durst said in an interview last month, “New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon. Soon thereafter our new album will be released.” It’s been a decade since their last album, 2011’s Gold Cobra.

Check out ‘Dad Vibes’ by Limp Bizkit: