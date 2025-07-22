It’s a big year ahead for The Rions.

The Eora/Sydney indie band have announced their debut album, Everything Every Single Day, due out October 3rd.

Alongside the news, they’ve dropped a new single and video, “Tonight’s Entertainment,” and locked in dates for a national headline theatre tour presented by triple j.

Speaking about the new track, the band said it was built around a piano riff Harley Wilson wrote backstage in Canberra. “We wanted to paint the picture of our gratitude with something as simple as ‘I wouldn’t change a thing if I could’ about what we get to do for a living,” they said.

The track arrives with an official video, directed by Emily Mays (Chisel), which draws inspiration from street performers. “It’s one thing to perform in front of thousands of people, but it takes a special kind of confidence to play on the street to no one, until it’s to someone.”

In the video, the band appears as characters inspired by artists like David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Ringo Starr, Mk.gee and Harry Styles.

“Tonight’s Entertainment” follows earlier singles “Maybe I’m Just a Freak” and “Shut You Out“, all featured on the upcoming record. Describing the 13-track album, The Rions call it “the most open wound we’ve allowed the world to see thus far, and an insight into our lives as humans. All our triumphs, our regrets, our shortcomings, our philosophies, our hopes, and our dreams on a 13-track silver platter.”

The Rions’ biggest headline shows to date will kick off in Meanjin/Brisbane on release day before taking in Eora/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne, nipaluna/Hobart and Tarndanya/Adelaide. The band will also join the Spilt Milk festival lineup in December and head to the UK and Europe in November, with stops in Bournemouth, Cornwall, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, London and Amsterdam.

General ticket sales for the Australian tour go on sale at 12pm AEST on Thursday, July 24th.

The four-piece, consisting of Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean and Tom Partington, first gained attention after winning triple j’s Unearthed High in 2021 with their track “Night Light.” Since then, they’ve built a loyal following, notching up millions of streams and selling out shows in Australia and overseas.

The Rions “Tonight’s Entertainment” is out now.

The Rions Australia Tour 2025

Presented by triple j

General tickets on sale from Thursday, July 24th at 12pm AEST

Friday, October 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin / Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 4th

Enmore Theatre, Eora / Sydney, NSW

Friday, October 10th

Forum, Naarm / Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 11th

Odeon Theatre, nipaluna / Hobart, TAS

Saturday, October 18th

Hindley St Music Hall, Tarndanya / Adelaide, SA