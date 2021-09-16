The late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was given a “modest” funeral in England last month, as revealed by his former tour manager.

Watts passed away on August 24th, aged 80. He had pulled out of the Stones’ forthcoming U.S. tour in the weeks prior for an undisclosed medical procedure.

Now his former tour manager Sam Cutler, who worked with Watts as far back as the 60’s, has revealed the “modest” funeral that took place for the legendary musician in Devon last month, citing the “lack of fuss” as fitting the fame-shy drummer’s personality. “It perfectly reflects the man he was, and I completely understand the choice that was made,” he told The Mirror. “He would have hated the fuss and the commotion that involving the public would have meant.”

There certainly would have been many attendees if his funeral had been opened to the public: after his deaths, hundreds of tributes from the world of music poured in for Watts, including from his Stones bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best,” wrote Wood on social media.

The rest of The Rolling Stones have decided to continue with their ‘No Filter’ tour dates in the U.S. this month despite the death of their bandmate. This is what Watts would have wanted to happen, though, according to Cutler. “He would have wanted his band mates to continue,” he insisted. “I feel certain that they will, and that every show will become a tribute to a remarkable and well-loved man, for there is no way that they will not continue being the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world. ”

