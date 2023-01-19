The Rolling Stones rarely show signs of slowing down, and now the septuagenarian rockers have officially joined TikTok.

In a bid to ingratiate themselves to a younger generation of music fans, Mick Jagger and his band joined the video platform today.

Jagger, going by the handle @jagger, follows the example of bandmate Keith Richards, who joined TikTok as @officialkeef last year.

For his first TikTok clip, Jagger used a classic Rolling Stones song, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, as backing music. “Hello, TikTok! We have joined your world… so excited to see what you create with our music,” he exclaimed, before ending with his trademark yelp.

@jagger Hello Tik Tok ! Follow & create @The Rolling Stones … Also check out our guest playlist on the sounds page or at the link in bio for all the hits… #therollingstones ♬ Sympathy For The Devil – The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones also now have an official channel (@RollingStones), which will host exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes action, studio recordings and more.

By joining TikTok, the band have agreed to give access to their entire music catalogue on the video platform (everything released after 1971, it should be noted, as they don’t control their pre-1971 catalogue). That means TikTokers will now be able to use classic hits like ‘Miss You’ and ‘Angie’ as backing tracks on their clips.

And TikTok seemed very happy to have the rock ‘n roll icons on board, with the video platform launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones to celebrate their arrival. TikTokers were urged to share their best covers and remixes of Rolling Stones songs, as well as their best Jagger dance impressions.

The Rolling Stones join other famous artists in finally joining TikTok. Last July, Beyoncé arrived on the video platform in style, treating her followers to a compilation of fans – including Cardi B – dancing to her single, ‘Break My Soul’.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL,” she captioned the clip.

