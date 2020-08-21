The Rolling Stones are opening up a new, permanent store in London. The flagship store will open a9 Carnaby St. in Soho.

The store is set to flog wares celebrating the illustrious legacy of one of England’s most celebrated bands. It will be opened in collaboration with the company Bravado, and called RS No. 9 Carnaby.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” The Stones said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The store has been marketed as more of a fashion-leaning empire, than say, a gift store. Set to sell special glassware developed in collaboration with Baccarat, “exclusive and contemporary collaboration pieces”, raincoats and hats from Swedish brand Stutterheim, scarvest from the Soloist and more.

The store is also set to introduced Stones Red, an official colour from Pantone taken from the first use of the band’s famous logo, and a collection celebrating Pantone colour will launch with the store.

It kind of feels like a bit of a naff attempt to replicate the magic of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McClaren’s SEX boutique. But we’re sure it will make a lot of people happy.

Last month The Rolling Stones unveiled plans to drop a previously unreleased concert film, Steel Wheels Live. The film documents the band’s 1989 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

he performance marked the band’s first US tour in eight years, and saw surprise appearances from Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin, who joined the stalwart rockers on stage for a performance of ‘Salt Of the Earth’. Eric Clapton popped up for a performance of ‘Little Red Rooster’, who was then joined by blues icon John Lee Hooker on ‘Boogie Chillen’.

It also saw Keith Richards pull a knife out on Donald Trump.