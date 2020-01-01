After seven years, it seems the wait is almost over for a new album from The Strokes, with the group confirming a 2020 release during a New Years Eve gig.

For diehard fans of New York indie-rockers The Strokes, the last few years have been a little bit dull.

Sure, we’ve seen members Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr., and Fabrizio Moretti release music with The Voidz, as a solo artist, and with Machinegum, respectively, but fans have been left wanting when it comes to new music from the iconic group.

While 2019 supposedly served as the launch of the band’s “global comeback”, rumours of a new record followed their live return. With a new song on the setlist and apparent confirmation of the new album, it seemed as though we were getting closer to hearing a new record sometime soon.

Now, we’ve finally received word that the band’s long-awaited sixth album will finally be unleashed in 2020.

Check out ‘Someday’ by The Strokes:

Taking to the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 31st, the group waved goodbye to 2019 with a huge set full of old favourites as well as a deep cut and new track.

Having kicked off their encore with 2001 classic ‘Last Nite’, the group welcomed Mac DeMarco to the stage to perform their Regina Spektor-featuring single ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ for the first time since 2003.

After hinting at a performance of ‘Automatic Stop’ while fans chanted for a song from 2011’s album Angles, frontman Julian Casablancas gave fans the news they’d been waiting years for.

“You know, we’ve got a new album coming out soon,” he began. “2020, here we come.

“The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honour to share this stage and this night with you guys.”

Jumping into their debut performance of ‘Ode To The Mets’, this was the latest taster of new music fans were given since the first run-through of ‘The Adults Are Talking’ earlier in the year.

While no word has been given as to when we’ll be receiving the new record from The Strokes, if it sounds anything like this new song, it can’t come soon enough.

Check out The Strokes playing ‘Ode To The Mets’: