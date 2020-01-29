The Strokes are aligning themselves with the progressive left.

The New York band are in the midst of a revival. Frontman Julian Casablancas declared they’d been “unfrozen” at a New Year’s Eve concert. The announcement of a trio of North American shows followed. And now the band have pledged allegiance to left-wing politician Bernie Sanders.

“We are honoured to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker,” Casablancas said in a statement. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

The band will perform at Sanders’ Get Out the Vote Concert Rally in Durham, New Hampshire on February 10. Artist Kii Arens has put together some spectacular artwork for the event, inserting Sanders’ name into the classic Strokes logo.

Casablancas has made no bones about his left wing sympathies in recent years. Tyranny, the 2014 album from his band The Voidz, came packaged with a statement of intent.

“The good of business is put above anything else, as corporations have become the new ruling body,” it said. “Most decisions seem to be made like ones of a medieval king: whatever makes profit while ignoring and repressing the truth about whatever suffering it may cause (like pop music, for that matter).”

Watch: Julian Casablancas interviews Henry Giroux

Sanders is up against the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, Spoon fan Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Michael Bloomberg in the Democratic primaries. His left wing policy proposals would make him a vastly different leader to Barack Obama, the States’ last Democratic President. There’s still a long, long way to go, however.

Sanders is widely respected among the American indie rock scene. Bon Iver will join the Vermont Senator at a separate rally in Iowa on January 31. Vampire Weekend are playing an acoustic set the following night. America’s coolest politician, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has also endorsed Sanders.