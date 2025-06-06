The Teskey Brothers have dropped a long-awaited live version of fan favourite “Forever You and Me”.

Frontman Josh Teskey explains, “’Forever You and Me’ is really a love song to my friends. We wrote the chorus to sound like a romantic song, but it’s actually about friendship and being grateful for the people in my life.”

This new version appears on their upcoming live album Live At The Hammersmith Apollo, out Friday, July 11th. The album was recorded over three sold-out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2023, and features performances from their ARIA #1 album The Winding Way, the newly released live version of “Forever You and Me”, and a cover of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness”.

Guitarist Sam Teskey reflects,“To go from playing to 30 people at The Slaughtered Lamb, to three nights at the Apollo, it’s quite a special thing. This live record collects that experience and bottles it up in one little neat package.

He adds, “There’s something about historical venues like Apollo where so much good energy somehow gets captured in the walls. And it’s a bit hard to describe, the great mystery of these things, but that’s why we went back there for three nights, hit record and tried to capture that feeling.”

The band recorded the album to tape using a Studer A80 machine, staying true to their analogue approach. London-based producer and engineer Declan Gaffney, known for his work with U2 and The Rolling Stones, led the sessions in a backstage studio at the venue.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The live album features touring members Olaf Scott (keys), Fabian Hunter (bass), Audrey Powne (trumpet), Nick Lawrence (drums), and Lily Shaw (saxophone).

Live At The Hammersmith Apollo is the band’s sixth release. Their previous album, The Winding Way, debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart. It won Best Blues & Roots Album at the 2023 ARIA Awards and was named Best Record of 2023 at the Rolling Stone Awards.

The Teskey Brothers’ “Forever You and Me (Live in London)” is out now. Live At The Hammersmith is available to pre-order here.