The Teskey Brothers have announced the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, The Winding Way.

Four years after their globe-conquering Run Home Slow, which reached the top 10 in both Australia and the Netherlands, vocalist Josh Teskey and guitarist and engineer Sam Teskey are set to return with a musical vision that is more defined than ever on Friday, June 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

To celebrate the album’s announcement, the brothers have gifted fans with their new single ‘Oceans of Emotions’, a stunning piece of blues rock that perfectly captures the heart and soul that have become the hallmark of The Teskey Brothers sound.

Following the closure of their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios in Warrandyte, the band headed to Sydney to record with acclaimed producer Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers).

“We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” says Sam, who worked closely with Dubowsky on the production. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.”

The Teskey Brothers have achieved monumental success leading up to their third studio album, reaching number two on the ARIA charts, winning 3 ARIA Awards, earning a Grammy nomination, and performing on U.S. network TV shows.

Even during the COVID shutdown, The Teskey Brothers continued to create, releasing two live albums, including their first number one ARIA-charting album, Live at the Forum.