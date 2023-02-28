The Teskey Brothers have shared a stunning video for their latest single, ‘Oceans of Emotions’.

Earlier this month, the band announced the upcoming release of their highly- anticipated new studio album, The Winding Way, would arrive on Friday, June 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

To celebrate the album’s announcement, Josh Teskey and Sam Teskey gifted fans with new single ‘Oceans of Emotions’, a rollicking slice of blues rock that perfectly captured the heart and soul at the core of The Teskey Brothers’ sound.

The newly released ‘Oceans of Emotions’ video see the band collaborate with producer WAM Bleakley, and the clip is the first part of a planned trilogy.

“We chatted to him about exploring ‘The Winding Way’ that people take to navigate through their lives,” Josh explains. “The unexpected personal challenges. The relationships that form and break. The mundane beauty of it all. WAM brought it to life in such a stunning way – amazing characters and settings.”

The WAM crew travelled throughout Victoria to locate real non-acting couples to capture their stories on camera; shooting on 35mm also lends the video a hazy nostalgic quality. You can see for yourself below.

Following the closure of their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios in Warrandyte, The Teskey Brothers headed to Sydney to record their new album with acclaimed producer Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers).

“We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” Sam, who worked closely with Dubowsky on the production, explained. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.”

The Teskey Brothers’ ‘Oceans of Emotions’ is out now. The Winding Way is out June 16th via Ivy League Records.

