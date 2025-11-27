The Used will tick off another major milestone in 2026.

On Sunday, March 29, the legendary US punk rock outfit will perform a one-off, black-tie event – titled A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony – at the iconic Sydney Opera House, backed by a full symphony orchestra and choir.

The Sydney Opera House is one of the most prestigious venues in the world. And we will be playing there with full orchestra and choir!” frontman Bert McCracken, who recently became an Australian citizen, said of the news.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for The Used and we couldn’t be more excited. Can’t wait to see you there!”

The announcement comes after The Used recently wrapped an Australian tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary, built around full-album performances of their first three records: The Used (2002), In Love and Death (2004), and Lies for the Liars (2007).

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ during the tour, McCracken teased that the band are working on something big with fellow emo outfit, My Chemical Romance.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We’re doing a split EP, not with My Chemical Romance, but with just half the band. We’ve joined forces via a super group.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

Only a few months later, it was revealed that The Used will join My Chemical Romance at LA’s Hollywood Bowl next year for a special Halloween concert.

Early bird tickets for the Sydney Opera House show go on sale from 11am AEDT on Tuesday, December 2, before general public tickets can be purchased from 11am AEDT on Wednesday, December 3.

Click here for more details.