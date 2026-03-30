The Used frontman Bert McCracken says they want to play “Under Pressure” with My Chemical Romance when the two bands reunite later this year.

The US groups will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in October for their first show together in many years. Appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, The Used frontman said the reunion is “a long time coming”.

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“We’ve seen each other a few times and been in touch, and things are great,” he said.

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“I’m sure that we’re going to rehearse with them and hopefully do ‘Under Pressure,'” McCracken revealed. “Putting it on them! We’re ready.”

Before splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance teamed with The Used to release a charity cover of Queen and David Bowie’s classic song in 2005 following a tsunami disaster in South Asia.

“How could we not play Under Pressure together, though?” he added. “It would be awful [not to].”

Though just the one show is booked, McCracken said The Used are up for doing more with My Chemical Romance should they be on board.

The news comes after The Used performed their first-ever show at the iconic Sydney Opera House on the weekend.

Decked out in all white, the band performed all of the hits and even some surprises with new arrangements, including “Let it Bleed”, “Take it Away”, “Blue and Yellow”, “Buried Myself Alive” “The Taste of Ink”, and “On My Own”. Check out a snippet below.

“I can’t believe they let us play here!” McCracken told the packed-out room.