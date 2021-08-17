Congratulations are in order: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ is now officially the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song of all time.

Billboard reported on Monday that The Weeknd’s wildly successful track has now reached its 88th week on the Hot 100 chart, thus surpassing Imagine Dragons’ ‘Radioactive,’ with which it was previously tied at 87 weeks.

Despite having been released back in November 2019, the song currently sits at No. 18 on the charts, just seven spots lower than when it debuted. After debuting at No. 11, it went on to spend four weeks in the top spot.

This isn’t the first record the track has broken, as it also spent the most time ever in the top five of the hot 100, the most time in the top 10, and the most time in the top 40.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s latest single ‘Take My Breath’ debuted at No. 6 after being released earlier this month.

In a recent interview with GQ, The Weekend revealed that his upcoming fifth album is one he’s “always wanted to make.”

On top of that, he teased fans by name-dropping certain artists, sparking speculations about whether any of them will make an appearance on his new album.

“I’d love to work with Arca. Arca’s great. I’d love to work with Kanye again. Especially on production. I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now,” he said.

“Tyler is funny, man. I remember he came to one of my performances—I think it was like a festival performance. And he was very vocal about how “Starboy” was his favorite song at the time.”

You can read more about this topic over at the Pop Observer.

Check out The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’: