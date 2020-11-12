Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have announced that The Weeknd will be headlining the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

While we’re all still hoping for better things to come in the midst of a pandemic (with live shows being one of them), life, it seems, does go on. Despite the COVID restrictions, The Super Bowl LV is all set to kick off in Florida in February 2021, albeit under very different viewing circumstances.

Pepsi, NFL, and Roc Nation, however, have sent expectations soaring by announcing that The Weekend will be headlining the massive halftime show.

2021’s show will be the second time that Jay-Z led Roc Nation will collaborate with Pepsi and the NFL. Jay-Z said of The Weeknd in a press release: “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Weeknd, who was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world — thanks to a steady stream of bangers — also teased the performance on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also said in a statement: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Check out ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd: