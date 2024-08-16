In a feat that would make even the most prolific rock stars raise an eyebrow, The Wiggles have just released their 100th album. Yes, you read that right—100 albums of “Hot Potato” goodness.

Wiggle and Learn: 100 Educational Songs for Children isn’t just another notch on their colourful belts. It’s a 2½-hour musical marathon that cements The Wiggles as the undisputed heavyweights of the sippy cup circuit.

“I could never have imagined that one day we’d be releasing our 100th album!” shares Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle and last remaining original member. “We feel incredibly grateful and proud to be part of the soundtrack to so many children’s and families’ lives. This collection reflects The Wiggles’ commitment to making learning a fun adventure. It’s all about having fun while learning and celebrating the joy of childhood.”

Since their formation in 1991, these skivvy-wearing superstars have been churning out hits faster than toddlers can make a mess. Their catchy tunes have become the soundtrack to millions of childhoods worldwide, earning them a stack of ARIA Awards and even a coveted spot on the cover of Rolling Stone Australia.

The Wiggles’ latest opus is packed with songs designed to sneakily educate while they entertain. From numeracy to emotional intelligence, it’s like they’ve taken a preschool curriculum and set it to a beat you can dance to.

“Our goal has always been to make learning fun,” explains Lachlan Gillespie, the Purple Wiggle. “If kids are wiggling, they’re learning.”

As The Wiggles gear up for their celebratory tour across Australia in late 2024, one thing’s clear—these guys aren’t slowing down. They’re proof that sometimes, the best way to stay young is to never stop playing.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Wiggles ‘Wiggle and Learn BIG SHOW’ 2024

Tickets on sale Thursday, July 11th at 11am local time via www.thewiggles.com/live