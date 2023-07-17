The Wiggles are touring Australia at the end of the year.
The Wiggly Big Day Out! Tour will take the beloved children’s music group to Canberra, Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Brisbane, Newcastle, Wollongong, and Sydney this November and December (see full dates below).
Tickets to the tour, which is being presented by Huggies, go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20th at 11am AEDT via the group’s official website.
“We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring our biggest and brightest show yet to families all over Australia, with our friends Huggies,” says OG Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field.
“This tour will be a Wiggly carnival celebration that will create unforgettable memories for everyone. We have some surprises in sore, including new songs and a lot of festival fun, guaranteed to put smiles on faces everywhere.”
The Wiggles continued their recent renaissance with a new album earlier this year. After enjoying a hugely successful 2022, which included being Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars, the group released Ready, Steady, Wiggle! on April 14th.
Saturday, November 4th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, November 5th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, November 11th
MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, November 18th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Saturday, November 25th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, December 2nd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, December 5th
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Wednesday, December 6th
Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville, QLD
Thursday, December 7th
Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, QLD
Saturday, December 9th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday, December 13th
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, December 15th
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, December 16th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, December 23rd
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW