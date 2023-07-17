The Wiggles are touring Australia at the end of the year.

The Wiggly Big Day Out! Tour will take the beloved children’s music group to Canberra, Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Brisbane, Newcastle, Wollongong, and Sydney this November and December (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour, which is being presented by Huggies, go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20th at 11am AEDT via the group’s official website.

“We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring our biggest and brightest show yet to families all over Australia, with our friends Huggies,” says OG Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field.

“This tour will be a Wiggly carnival celebration that will create unforgettable memories for everyone. We have some surprises in sore, including new songs and a lot of festival fun, guaranteed to put smiles on faces everywhere.”

The Wiggles continued their recent renaissance with a new album earlier this year. After enjoying a hugely successful 2022, which included being Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars, the group released Ready, Steady, Wiggle! on April 14th.

The Wiggles The Wiggly Big Day Out! Tour

Presented by Huggies

Tickets available via thewiggles.com

Saturday, November 4th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, November 5th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, November 11th

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, November 18th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, November 25th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, December 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 5th

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Wednesday, December 6th

Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville, QLD

Thursday, December 7th

Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, QLD

Saturday, December 9th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 13th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, December 15th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, December 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 23rd

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW