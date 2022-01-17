The Wombats are eyeing off their first UK Number 1 album this week with Fix Yourself, Not The World.

Liverpool’s indie-rockers have taken the lead to No. 1 with the most physically-purchased album of the week, according to OfficialCharts.

The band has achieved top-five status with 2011’s This Modern Glitch (3), 2015’s Glitterbug (5) and 2018’s Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (3) but have yet to make No. 1.

According to the mid-week charts, Australia’s current chart-topper The Weeknd has dropped to number six in the UK, but Dawn FM is still the most-streamed album this week.

To help them shift more physical copies this week, the band has just announced a limited edition picture disc, available worldwide:

We've dropped a limited edition exclusive picture disk of the artwork for our new album Fix Yourself, Not The World, available worldwide! These ones are set to go quick so make sure you grab yourself one fast if you'd like to get your hands on one! https://t.co/y5oPM2w4lp pic.twitter.com/ce5FVGhj3H — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) January 17, 2022

The Wombats’ fifth studio album Fix Yourself was recorded remotely during the global pandemic between Oslo, London and Los Angeles.

“We’ve been doing Zoom writing sessions during lockdown, which is a new experience, but it kind of works,” Dan Haggis told Rolling Stone in 2020.

“It was funny – we would do a Zoom call in my morning, their evening, to discuss what had been done that day and what I was going to do, you know, have the necessary creative debates or arguments about what we were going to change and stuff,” Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy elaborated to Scenestr this month.

“Then as time progressed those Zooms got shorter and shorter until they just didn’t happen any more. And then everyone was on different parts of different songs, doing God knows what.”

Announcing their return to Australia in June, the band said: “To say we’re excited about coming back to Australia to play some shows is the understatement of the century, but hey, the English language can only do so much. So without further ado… WE ARE SO FORKING EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN JANUARY AND A TOUR, YES THAT’S RIGHT, SOME ACTUAL GIGS/CONCERTS/PERFORMANCES IN AUSTRALIA NEXT YEAR, CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL!” D, M & T (The Wombats x).”

Two of the shows (Sydney and Canberra) have already sold out.

The Wombats Australian Tour 2022

Tickets on sale now

Sunday, June 5th 2022

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Tuesday, June 7th 2022

City Hall, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, June 9th 2022

Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 10th 2022

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 11th 2022 (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, June 15th 2022 (SOLD OUT)

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Friday, June 17th 2022

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD