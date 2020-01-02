The xx have rung in the new year with the exciting confirmation that they’ve been working on some long-awaited new music.

Having first formed back in 2005, English indie rock outfit The xx have spent years delivering their music with eloquence, and grace, and serving up an absolutely gorgeous sound in the process.

From being nominated for numerous awards, and winning several over the past few years (including the coveted Mercury Prize for their debut album), to infiltrating and topping charts across the world, The xx are undoubtedly one of the most popular names in indie music.

With only three albums to their name across the span of 15 years, fans have been yearning for new tunes to charm their ears for some time. After a well deserved quiet year for all the members in 2019, the band have revealed they’re coming together once again to begin working on new music.

Taking to Instagram to sum up 2019, The xx gave fans an idea of what to look forward to in the coming year, revealing new tunes have been on their minds. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you!” they wrote. “Hope you have the best new year!”

Check out The xx’s Instagram post:

Back in August, bassist and vocalist Oliver Sim gave an update about their forthcoming music to BBC Radio 6 Music (via NME), noting they’ve been making new music independently “as if we’re making our own records.”

“I’ve done a lot of work with Romy [Madley Croft, guitarist and vocalist] in the last couple of weeks,” Sim explained. “I’ve done a lot of work with Jamie [xx, producer], but we haven’t had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together.”

“We’re still very much figuring it out,” Sim explained of the album’s content. “I feel very curious. Though it does feel like a long time since the first record, we’re still new to it all.”

While information about the new record is sparse at the current time, the group’s history obviously gives us an idea of what we might be able to expect in the future.

Likewise, it’s been almost two years since The xx gave Australian fans a taste of their stunning live show. Here’s hoping a new album might warrant a highly-anticipated return.

Check out ‘On Hold’ by The xx: