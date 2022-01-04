The uncle of Aaliyah has revealed that the late singer has a posthumous album coming out this month.

Barry Hankerson confirmed in a new interview that the album, titled Unstoppable, will be released in January, although no official date in the month as yet been given.

He further revealed that the album, which will be the Princess of R&B’s fourth, will feature a strong list of guest artists, including Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, and Future. It will use previously unreleased vocals from before Aaliyah’s passing.

Unstoppable was first teased with the recent single ‘Poison’, which featured The Weeknd. Despite some mixed reviews about the sound quality, ‘Poison’ debuted at number 26 on the U.S. Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart and also debuted on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales at number 14.

Barry Hankerson confirms Aaliyah’s new “album” will be dropping this month. pic.twitter.com/n7AQpfvESr — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) January 4, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Hankerson knows what he’s talking about: he founded his nieces’s former label Blackground Records and still owns all of her masters.

“The body of work is pure hip-hop and R&B… Some of the people that Aaliyah liked are on the album,” he told Billboard last month. “She loved Snoop Dogg, who’s done a great record in collaboration with Future. Ne-Yo gave us an excellent song; also Drake. Timbaland produced the track that Chris Brown did. It’s vintage R&B with strong vocals.”

Hankerson has previously announced plans to release Aaliyah’s entire back catalogue on streaming platforms, part of a new partnership with independent label EMPIRE. One in a Million, the singer’s 1996 album – produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliot – was released to streaming platforms on August 20th. Her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, was the only one of her three albums available digitally before that.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001. She was just 22 years old.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Poison’ by Aaliyah ft. The Weeknd: