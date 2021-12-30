Future just reached a big landmark on SoundCloud, becoming the first artist in history to have 10 million followers on the music platform.

The rapper hit the milestone this week, although he’s actually been the most followed artist on SoundCloud since at least this June, as reported by RouteNote. Back then he reportedly had 9.92 million followers, meaning he’s gained a further 80,000 followers in under half a year.

Future shared the news on his Instagram Story, simply stating “thank u’ alongside a heart emoji. He actually only has three posts on his fledgling Instagram account, despite boasting over 18 million followers on the platform.

Following immediately in Future’s wake is Big Sean with an impressive 9.5 million followers. The pair are then surprisingly followed by Thanos Petrelis, a very popular Greek singer.

Other artists with massive SoundCloud followings at least over the eight million mark include Young Money (8.48 million), Pusha T (8.20 million), B.o.B (8.05 million), and Lana Del Rey (8.01 million).

Maybe Future will celebrate with some delicious KFC. Last week a video went viral of the rapper and his team digging into the fast food at a Dubai Louis Vuitton store after an expensive dinner didn’t suit their tastebuds. “Had to go for KFC, we dnt fuck with sushi,” the video was captioned, accompanied by the praising hands emoji.

This month also saw Future surprisingly link up onstage with Kanye West at Rolling Loud California (see below). Halfway through his set, he made the crowd go crazy by inviting Ye out. The Donda star performed five of his own hits, and also had a freestyle verse on Future’s track ‘Fuck Up Some Commas”

Future had previously performed with Drake at this year’s Wireless festival. He also performed on several tracks on the latter’s latest album Certified Lover Boy: ‘Way 2 Sexy’, ‘N 2 Deep’, and ‘Pipe Down’.

Check out Future’s set at Rolling Loud California 2021: