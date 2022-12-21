Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns.

Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night.

“In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked by (These New South Whales) to sit with them for an exclusive interview on their Talk Show ‘TNSW Tonight!’,” Johns posted on Instagram last week in anticipation of the episode’s unveiling.

“After this interview, I recall rating the appearance as equal to anything I ever did on Leno, Letterman or Conan…despite the fact that the production value was well below my expectations.

“But then they lost the tape which was disappointing to me after flying down and getting my hair done and delivering the interview of my life.

“Somehow a couple of years later, they’ve apparently recovered the tape and will be sharing the long lost interview as somewhat of a Christmas Special… I can’t remember WTF we talked about but I think it’s gonna be kuuuurrrrlllllllll”

And going by this description of Johns’ appearance, you know it’s going to be good: “barefoot and dressed in wet boardies and a shark’s tooth necklace, Johns discusses his new surf-folk project, Sandy Johnson, and premieres new single ‘Sex on the Beach’ with an acoustic rendition live on air! ”

You can watch Johns’ TNSW Tonight! episode below or listen to it on Spotify.

In other These New South Whales news, the band recently released their third studio album, TNSW, which reached number nine on the ARIA Album Chart.

They’ll also be heading on a huge national tour in support of the album next year, beginning in Brisbane on Friday, March 3rd and culminating in Rye on Saturday, April 22nd. Tickets are on sale here.