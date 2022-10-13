Daniel Johns has announced a youth mental health charity will benefit from his FutureNeverFund, in time for Mental Health Month.

EquiEnergy Youth is a Newcastle-based charity dedicated to helping communities reduce instances of mental health distress, self-harm and suicide risk in young people.

Johns shared a post to Instagram today announcing FutureNeverFund would partner with the charity, which is just one of the community organisations to benefit from Johns’ charitable project.

“Some days I feel incredible, others I feel helpless and scared. I know many of us struggle with our mental health. Recovery is a journey not a destination,” Johns shared on the post.

“At many times in my childhood through to now, I’ve experienced major panic attacks and multiple other mental health issues. This incredible team of people led by Dr Stephen Spencer have created a revolutionary Psychological First Aid system called TAR3 that provides a framework for people to use if a young person in their life is experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Johns shared a video of Dr Spencer explaining the TAR3 model, which is similar to the ABCs taught in other mental health first aid programs.

The acronym, which stands for triggers, actions, response, reaction and resolution, provides a strategy to help young people de-escalate in a crisis situation.

“I’m very much looking forward to working closely with the team at EquiEnergy Youth, we lose too many people to mental health related issues because people often don’t know how to help in a time of crisis,” Johns said.

The FutureNeverFund will receive $5 from every ticket sold to the Daniel Johns: Past, Present & FutureNever exhibition currently being held at the Rialto in Melbourne.

Johns appeared in-house at the exhibition for three days over the weekend, signing vinyl copies of his record-breaking album , FutureNever, and meeting fans.

The exhibition, which features retrospective of Johns’ career throughout Silverchair, his side projects and his solo work, has been extended until December.

Charity funds will be allocated following the conclusion of the exhibition on December 23rd, 2022.