CYRIL crossed borders last year like few Australian artists.

The red-hot electronic music producer and DJ (real name: Cyril Riley) lands three tracks in the top 30 of Spotify’s Australian Music Global Impact List, including the No. 1 with his remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound Of Silence”.

Published today by Spotify Australia, CYRIL also appears at No. 18 with his remix of “The Door” by Teddy Swims, and “Fall at Your Feet” with Dean Lewis at No. 24.

Other Aussie hitmakers who took on the world included Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI and Timmy Trumpet, each of whom enjoyed multiple hits which spread far and wide on Spotify throughout the year.

Unlike the ARIA year-end lists, which capture the best-selling (or rather, most “consumed”) singles and albums in Australia for the year; the Hottest 100, a snapshot of the most popular songs voted for by listeners of triple j; and Tixel’s 100 Hottest Events list, a tally of last year’s most-wanted concert tickets, the Spotify data is a gauge of the most popular new, homegrown recordings for the world outside Australia.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have three tracks featured on the Spotify Global Impact List, including a No. 1 spot, alongside so many talented artists,” comments CYRIL in a statement.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It makes me proud that my music can show the world that Australians aren’t here to f*** spiders.”

Capturing the full calendar year 2024, the streamer’s list recognises the top 30 tracks from Aussie artists making the biggest impact on Spotify’s global networks, but not including Australia.

Golden oldies need not apply. Only works released between January 1st and December 31st, 2024 are eligible for the list.

After snagging several ARIA Awards in 2024, and a top 10 appearance on triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, Royel Otis place high on the list with two covers, “Linger” (at No. 5) and “Murder on the Dancefloor” (No. 11).

Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala scored a first-up Grammy Award earlier this month with “Neverender”, a collaboration with French electronic music outfit Justice. The good times keep coming as “Neverender” appears at No. 10 on Spotify’s list, ahead of “One Night/All Night”, another Tame Impala pairing with Justice, at No. 14.

Electronic music artists fare well, including Timmy Trumpet with a brace, and FISHER.

“Spotify’s Australian Music Global Impact List continues to provide a fantastic snapshot of the power of a borderless music industry, breaking down the local acts making a big impact overseas,” comments Spotify Australia Artist & Label Partnership Lead, Leah Harris.

The latest edition of the list “demonstrates that both established and emerging acts are building overseas audiences through Spotify, a crucial part of building sustainable careers in music.”

Spotify claims to be the world’s leading audio streaming subscription service with more than 675 million users, including 263 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

Last month, the streaming giant announced it had paid out $10 billion to the music industry, an all-time high and the highest annual payment to the music industry from any single retailer.