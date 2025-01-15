With just a little over a week to go until the Hottest 100 countdown takes place, the race to #1 is on.

The latest stats released by triple j this week show that two songs in the top five are currently tied, which comes just days after the youth broadcaster revealed that the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 & #5.

Meanwhile, triple j has confirmed that less than ten votes separate the #10 and #11 positions, while six Aussie artists are just outside the 100.

A further eight local acts are currently placed between #101 and #200 who have never previously featured in the countdown.

The latest stats come as triple j announced Aussie athlete Nedd Brockman and Netflix’s Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon will take on voicing duties for next week’s countdown.

They will feature along regular triple j presenters including Concetta & Luka, Abby & Tyrone, Lucy & Dave, and Ash & Dee.