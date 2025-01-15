With just a little over a week to go until the Hottest 100 countdown takes place, the race to #1 is on.
The latest stats released by triple j this week show that two songs in the top five are currently tied, which comes just days after the youth broadcaster revealed that the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 & #5.
Meanwhile, triple j has confirmed that less than ten votes separate the #10 and #11 positions, while six Aussie artists are just outside the 100.
A further eight local acts are currently placed between #101 and #200 who have never previously featured in the countdown.
The latest stats come as triple j announced Aussie athlete Nedd Brockman and Netflix’s Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon will take on voicing duties for next week’s countdown.
They will feature along regular triple j presenters including Concetta & Luka, Abby & Tyrone, Lucy & Dave, and Ash & Dee.
Voting closes on Monday, January 20th, at 5pm AEDT. Double J’s traditional pre-party warm-up will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 12pm local time reliving the 2004 edition.
On Saturday, January 25th, the main event will begin at 12pm AEDT. On Monday, January 27th, at 10am local time, you can hear the songs that missed the final cut as the Hottest 200 (200-101) of 2024 is revealed.
The Hottest 100 of 2023 was a big one, featuring over two million votes, 25 Hottest 100 debuts, and five songs that dropped on triple J Unearthed.
Doja Cat made history by taking out the top spot with “Pain the Town Red”, becoming the first woman of colour and female rapper to do so. G Flip set a new record with seven entries in the top 100, while the one and only Kylie Minogue made a remarkable return with the longest gap between entries (29 years). Hilltop Hoods, meanwhile, cemented their Hottest 100 legacy with the most entries across countdowns (24 songs).
