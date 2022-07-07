Sydney received some great news earlier this year when The Lansdowne Hotel was saved at the last minute, but some of the city’s other iconic venues haven’t been so lucky.

Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice, the underground dive bar that’s the coolest spot in the Sydney CBD by a long distance, doesn’t have long to go, with the wrecking ball scheduled later this year as the venue makes way for a new metro station.

That’s why Frankie’s wants to hear from you. Earlier this week, the bar revealed on social media that a project is on the way to memorialise the legacy of the place in a print publication, a truly excellent initiative.

“Many magical memories have been made down here, we have more than enough to fill a book but imagine the really juicy shit exists out there in the minds of the general public,” the post said. “Thank you as always, cherished Frankie’s Pizza fan,” the post ends.

So if you’ve got any wonderful memories of hazy and hilarious nights spent at Frankie’s, head to the comments section to submit your stories and tag your accomplices. Wholesome or hardcore, long or short, comments or confessions, it doesn’t matter – Frankie’s is after the lot. Anything goes.

Frankie’s is also going to select one commenter at random to receive a $500 bar tab and a piece of memorabilia directly from the back bar.

There’s already a lot of competition though, with almost 200 comments left in just one day. Highlights so far include classic smoko chats about the exploits of Sticky Fingers, black eyes received during wild mosh pits, couples getting engaged as bands set up for their gig, and unexpected parties with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. So as Frankie’s post says, “Now, GO!”

