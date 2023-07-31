When it came time for our Groovin the Moo preview last year, Thomas Headon was listed as one of our top three artists to see at the festival.

“With relatable lyrics, and a voice that is rarely matched, he’s an act that everyone must experience at least once in their lifetime,” we wrote about the fledgling singer-songwriter at the time.

One year later, on his new project, six songs that thomas headon likes and thinks you would like too, Headon confirms what we already knew: he’s an indie pop artist with a big future ahead.

Born in Britain, raised in Melbourne and now back in Blighty, Headon’s sugary sonic textures fit effortlessly on either a triple j or BBC Radio 1 playlist. The 22-year-old still sings with happy abandon, buoyed by youthful exuberance, but his maturing lyricism in these six songs exemplifies an excitingly evolving artist.

After the release of his new project, and before he heads to the US to support Half Alive on tour, Tone Deaf caught up with Headon to discuss his favourite Australian artists, the differences between UK and Aussie crowds, fans’ reactions to his record, and much more.

Thomas Headon’s six songs that thomas headon likes and thinks you would like too is out now via Warner Music Australia.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tone Deaf: How does it feel to have your new project properly out in the world now?

Thomas Headon: Feels great! These are just six songs that I really fucking like, and to have them out after sitting on them for a few months is like a breath of fresh air. I can finally move on!! It won’t leave me alone!!! Stop texting me!!!

I loved the record title (and the erratic capitalisation of the song titles). How important is it for you to retain a sense of irreverence and fun in your music?

Thank you so much! In this project, it was very important. In my last project, I lost a bit of who I really am as a person because of how serious I took everything creatively. The songs were so personal, so it felt wrong to not feel the same way approaching the creative (side). But this project is just a random collection of songs, so keeping it lighthearted, fun and enjoyable for me and my audience was top priority.

What’s the reaction to the record been like from fans so far?

Pretty good, I think? I mean, they’re listening to it, so I guess that’s a positive. If nobody was listening to it, then I guess pretty bad. I played a bunch of shows right after we released it, and I actually got a lot of lovely comments (from fans) about how much they like the EP. They’re probably lying, but it made me feel good at least.

Take us inside your songwriting process. Did the songs on this project come easily to you?

Each song on this project is so different – some of them are about literally nothing, some are about my friends’ horrible breakup, some are about the relationship I’m in. Each song was written in such a different way, some took one day, 20 minutes, even months. I’m super happy with the way all of them have come out, despite how long or how little it took me to make them.

What major themes did you want to explore on this project?

This is the first project I’ve put out that doesn’t have an overall theme or correlation between each song. Does that make it shit? Idk probably. I don’t care. I genuinely just wanted to make six songs that I really liked and knew that my audience would like too. Once I’m in album territory (working on it right now), that question becomes a lot more important, and I’m excited for it too. Take it as my last stint of messing around before I make a bigger project with actual meaning.

Genres are a thing of the past these days, really, but how would you describe your sound to a new fan?

SOOOO TRUE! I don’t know, fun? Youthful? Just like the good ol’ days? I think I definitely make music for people going through the same stuff as me, which to no surprise seems to be a lot of people around my age. I’m 22, so I’m sure if you’re also around that age, you’d like it. Thank you and good night.

Where are you based these days? In London?

I live in East London. Used to be West but I got bored (sorry West). I go back to Australia quite often though. For how far away I am, I’ve been super lucky that Australia wants to keep having me back for either music-based things or just my family telling me they wanna see me.

Did you enjoy being raised in Melbourne? Like London, it’s such a music-loving city.

Definitely! Best city in the world. I think growing up in Melbourne and moving away just makes you realise how perfect of a city that really is. It’s walkable in the centre, driveable in the suburbs, has good public transport, super close to the coast, green spaces everywhere, always something going on. Just so perfect. I don’t think I’m ready to move back home yet but I know for sure someday I will.

What Australian artists did you grow up listening to?

God, so many. Current ones I mean my sister was so early days on Troye Sivan and 5 Seconds of Summer. I was obsessed with Flume in early high school too. But mum had me on the John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes and Midnight Oil all the time too. They were always playing in the car.

What other artists do you look at as inspirations?

I get this question a lot and I think in all honesty the actual answer isn’t like Harry Styles or the 1975. They are phenomenal and so inspiring, but more so the truth is all of my friends. My friend Nabes, Charlie Oriain, Holly Humberstone, Dylan… they all just work so fucking hard and that’s the best inspiration I have.

They all make incredible music, I’m obsessed with the people I’m surrounded by, even if it’s just seeing them in passing at a festival once a year.

Having played to both, do you notice any big differences between an Australian crowd and a UK/European crowd?

Other than the accents, not much. I think both countries fucking love going hard at concerts. As much as I am a Melbourne stan, Sydney crowds are literally on par with the north of England, which is notorious for being incredibly loud. I love playing in Australia, it always feels like a hometown show for me no matter what city I’m in. I’m always amazed by the amount of people that turn up.

Are you looking forward to your North American tour this year? Have you played over there before?

Yeah, I’ve done North America twice now. Like Australia, it’s just so insanely large. It’s great because you get a lot of travel time and get to visit a lot of places you never normally would. This time it’s mainly the south side of the US which I’ve never visited and I’m super excited. I’m very keen to meet the Half-Alive guys too, I’ve loved their music for a while.