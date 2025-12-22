Thornhill’s frontman Jacob Charlton appeared on ABC’s Spicks and Specks last night, bringing a dose of heavy music credibility to the panel show.

Known for his visceral performances and boundary-pushing vocals with his Melbourne metal outfit, Charlton’s appearance offered a different side of the singer, trading breakdowns for banter as he joined the panel for the music trivia institution’s latest episode.

Charlton joined host Myf Warhurst’s team, alongside comedian Georgie Carroll. Also appearing on last night’s episode were fellow musician Tash Sultana and comedian Josh Thomas, on Alan Brough’s team.

Thornhill are gearing up for their biggest Australian headline tour yet, hitting five cities in February 2026. It comes following the release of their album BODIES, which debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Top Albums Chart.

Released in April, BODIES is the band’s third studio album, following their 2022 LP Heroine, which debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album marks a shift toward a more immediate and unfiltered sound.

The Melbourne metalcore band will be joined by American singer Amira Elfeky, Japanese metalcore act Paledusk, and local heavyweights Heavensgate, with the tour kicking off on Saturday, February 21st in Brisbane. Limited tickets are still available for their Sydney and Perth dates – see here for details.

The band recently discussed the album in an interview with Tone Deaf, and also featured on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”.