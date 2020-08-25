TikTok is a gift that gives and takes away in equal measures. Musician @melton.alexander has used the platform to share a doomed, country version of Slipknot’s 2004 single ‘Duality’.

In the video, the TikTok user explains that this is what he envisioned the Iowa act would sound like if they were from South Carolina and had a taste for country music.

We’re only treated to a small sample of what a hillbilly Slipknot would sound like, which is all we really need. Twangy acoustic guitar cradles the intro to the Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) track. It’s lots of fun.

Earlier this month, TikTok exposed the overlord of all Maggots. One mum with a passion for interior design and The Knot, built an entire bathroom inspired by the masked deviants.

A TikTok user, @yunghussy, took to the app to share her mums design expertise, which we reckon warrants getting Kevin McCloud on the dog and bone. “My moms favorite band is slipknot, so she built a slipknot bathroom,” they wrote it the caption. You can check it out in all its glory here.

In other news, last week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he’ll quit the band when the time is right. The rocker recently appeared on SiriusXM, where he delved into his forthcoming solo album CMFT, which Taylor has called “one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

When asked if his solo endeavours will impact the future of Slipknot, Taylor was quick to put fan fears at bay, emphasising that he’s “still as into extreme music as I’ve always been.

“That’s just a side of me that I’ve always been into. It’s never hard enough; it’s never crazy enough. And sometimes the band has to calm me down when it comes to the stuff that I write.”

Ultimately, he revealed he knows he might just come to an age where it makes sense to not be a part of Slipknot anymore.

“For me, I think I’ll have the honesty to know and hopefully the courage to do it, because sometimes it’s scary.”