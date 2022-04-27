Some of Australia’s biggest music artists are coming together for a brand-new live variety show in July and August. Led by Georgia Mooney, the singer-songwriter from Aussie folk group All Our Exes Live in Texas, SUPERGROUP is a loving nod to the classic variety shows of the 60s.
Joining Mooney is a who’s who of national talent: Tim Minchin, Ngaiire, Josh Pike, Mo’Ju, Hannah Joy (Middle Kids), and Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music) are just some of the artists set to perform (see full lineup below).
Thanks to COVID-19, this is SUPERGROUP’s official return after a brief hiatus, and this tour will be the first time the show has headed outside of Sydney. Tickets for the shows are on sale now via georgiamooney.com.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring SUPERGROUP back to the stage and to take it on the road!” Mooney says. “This line up features some of my favourite songwriters in the world. It’s such a joy combining artists who don’t normally share the stage.
I’ve never had more fun on stage than I do with SUPERGROUP. There is something quite magical about it. It is communal and whimsical and musical in the purest sense. I have a feeling this tour will take that to a new level. It’s going to feel incredibly poignant to connect again in this way, after the two years we’ve all had.”
Georgia Mooney’s SUPERGROUP
Wednesday, July 27th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music)
Elizabeth
Seja
Thursday, July 28th
Jeremy Neale
Hope D
Evil Eddie (Butterfingers)
Thursday, August 4th
Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC
Ruby Gill
Bob Evans
KYE
Friday, August 5th
Mo’Ju
Maple Glider
Ryan Downey
Saturday, August 13th
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tim Minchin
Hannah Joy (Middle Kids)
Ziggy Ramo
Sunday, August 14th
Josh Pyke
Ngaiire
Martha Marlow