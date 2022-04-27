Some of Australia’s biggest music artists are coming together for a brand-new live variety show in July and August. Led by Georgia Mooney, the singer-songwriter from Aussie folk group All Our Exes Live in Texas, SUPERGROUP is a loving nod to the classic variety shows of the 60s.

Joining Mooney is a who’s who of national talent: Tim Minchin, Ngaiire, Josh Pike, Mo’Ju, Hannah Joy (Middle Kids), and Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music) are just some of the artists set to perform (see full lineup below).

Thanks to COVID-19, this is SUPERGROUP’s official return after a brief hiatus, and this tour will be the first time the show has headed outside of Sydney. Tickets for the shows are on sale now via georgiamooney.com.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring SUPERGROUP back to the stage and to take it on the road!” Mooney says. “This line up features some of my favourite songwriters in the world. It’s such a joy combining artists who don’t normally share the stage.

I’ve never had more fun on stage than I do with SUPERGROUP. There is something quite magical about it. It is communal and whimsical and musical in the purest sense. I have a feeling this tour will take that to a new level. It’s going to feel incredibly poignant to connect again in this way, after the two years we’ve all had.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Georgia Mooney’s SUPERGROUP

Wednesday, July 27th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music)

Elizabeth

Seja

Thursday, July 28th

Jeremy Neale

Hope D

Evil Eddie (Butterfingers)

Thursday, August 4th

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Ruby Gill

Bob Evans

KYE

Friday, August 5th

Mo’Ju

Maple Glider

Ryan Downey

Saturday, August 13th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tim Minchin

Hannah Joy (Middle Kids)

Ziggy Ramo

Sunday, August 14th

Josh Pyke

Ngaiire

Martha Marlow