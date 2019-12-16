Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has shut down the longstanding rumours that the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl is an occasional member of the band.

For as long as mysterious rock bands have existed, rumours about their membership have circulated as well. Why, one need only look at Melbourne’s TISM to recall stories about how the band were either Painters And Dockers, The Wiggles, or Machine Gun Fellatio in disguise.

However, while the majority were white-collar workers, the mystery only added to the fun, which is exactly what fans of Ghost were left with when rumours of the band featuring the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl began to swirl.

As it turned out, these rumours weren’t exactly unfounded. After all, with the band featuring frontman Tobias Forge and a number of Nameless Ghouls, and with Dave Grohl having produced and played on the band’s 2013 EP, If You Have Ghost, it would make sense, right?

Well, in a new interview with Loudwire, Forge has dismissed rumours of Grohl’s continuing involvement, explaining his contributions were a once-off affair and claiming that he served “as an inspiration, not much more than that.”

“Of course, Foo Fighters have been very supportive fans and took us out on the road, but nothing more than that,” he added. “He’s not been sort of involved in other records, if that is what people are thinking.”

Check out Ghost’s interview with Loudwire:

Back in 2013 though, a Nameless Ghoul confirmed that Grohl did in fact one serve as one of the unnamed members of the band, donning the cloak for at least one live performance.

While Ghost haven’t released anything new since 2018’s Prequelle, Tobias Forge revealed earlier this month that he’ll be hitting the studio next month for what appears to be a larger project that will be unleashed in 2020.

“I’m gonna record one song that’s gonna be part of something that we will know of in the year from now,” he explained. “So that’s the first thing.

“And that’s basically one singular song for something, and that’s gonna be just to sort of get the rocks off a little. Because that way, you can go into a new studio, maybe — you can try something like that.”

Whatever the case, it sounds like you won’t be hearing any contributions from Dave Grohl on the finished product.

Check out Dave Grohl and Ghost covering ABBA’s ‘I’m A Marionette’: