Tom DeLonge clearly isn’t having the silly Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot feud, calling rock band beefs “ridiculous” and “stupid”.

As per Planet Radio, the ex-Blink-182 star didn’t mince his words during an interview with Kerrang! Radio when host Sophie K asked him what he thought about rock stars going public with their fighting. It comes after Machine Gun Kelly – yes, the man who recently dyed his tongue black – tried to mock Slipknot for wearing masks in their 50’s.

Although he didn’t explicitly mention those two, we all know who DeLonge is likely referencing. “I think it’s so stupid,” he said. “It’s like just children. It’s just ego – protecting ego at all costs, that’s what it looks like to me. Trust me, in blink(-182) we made fun of everyone and we thought it was pretty funny, like some of the stuff we did was pretty funny.

It was a fine line. But to go out there and not be funny and really mean it or something, it shows extreme insecurity on both sides of the fence to where you have to jump in and tear the other person down because they tore you down – ‘no one can make me look stupid!’”

DeLonge continued: “When bands do that, it literally comes off to me like extremely insecure fragile egos, (people who are) not sure of themselves, don’t have a purpose with their art but they have extreme purpose with their fame.

That’s what it looks like to me. I’m not saying that’s how these guys (Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot) are at all because I don’t know them. But for bands to get stuck in that, you see this all the time, that’s generally how it comes off to me.”

He ended by blasting stars for trying to act cool. “It’s hard also where someone comes out in the press and says something s—-y. It’s like the first instinct is to go out there and say something back and defend yourself or whatever.

But if you want to be cool, you can’t defend yourself, you just got to tear the other person out because that’s cooler. If it was somebody that said (an insult) that’s not in the press, you wouldn’t care. So, I understand why it amps people up. I don’t know… it’s so distracting. It’s so ridiculous to me. It’s like arguing over who got a bigger scoop of ice cream.”

You can check out DeLonge’s full interview on Kerrang! Radio on Friday, September 24th.

