Tom Delonge has taken to social media to share an update on his pal and former Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus amid his battle with lymphatic cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Delonge shared that Hoppus’ chemotherapy has been successful in getting rid of cancer, though noted he still has “more chemo to do”.

“Me and @markhoppus about to record Cheshire Cat @blink182 – AND – Mark is doing well!” Delonge announced on a snap of the pair in their younger years.

“Cancer is disappearing! But, he still has more chemo to do. As tough as it is, IT IS working! 👊🏼👊🏼 Mark is a real-life superhero.”

It comes following previous messages of support earlier this month from Delonge, who departed the band in 2015.

“To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” DeLonge said.

Just last month, Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed to fans that he had been diagnosed with cacner and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the last three months.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Mark Hoppus wrote in an Instagram post on June 24th.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus has since taken to social media to update fans on his health and thank them for their support.

“Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you.

“I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go.”

On June 30th, Hoppus hosted a Twitch stream where he answered fans questions to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. During the live stream, Hoppus delved into his treatment progress.

“I went on a walk outside today, and it was the first time I’d left my house in five days, pretty much,” he said.

“This round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs,” he continued.

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

Hoppus is undergoing treatment for 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother successfully beat. The classification of his DLBCL is Stage IV-A, the highest level — the cancer affects his other organs beyond the lymph nodes.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body,” Hoppus explained.

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

For more on this topic, follow the Blink-182 Observer and the Emo Observer.